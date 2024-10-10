Welcome to Winc, we’re happy you’re here
Follow the steps below to activate your account.
Activate your account in two easy steps
- 1. Activate your account: Activate your account using your Bright Cellars email address and create a new password. Your basic information, including billing and shipping addresses, has been transferred.
- 2. Verify your account: You’ll receive a verification email from Winc. Click "Activate Your Account" to complete the process.
How Winc works
1Get your matchesWe’ll review your subscription and recommend the perfect wines for you.
2Review your orderYou’ll get an email 3 days before your ship date to notify you and allow you to swap any wines in your order.
3Rate & repeatAfter you drink, log into your account, rate your wines, and see which matches you get next time.
Discounted Member Pricing
Free Shipping
First Dibs on
New Wines
Shop All Wines, No Restrictions
Skip Anytime
FAQs
When did Bright Cellars become part of Winc?
Bright Cellars customers officially joined the Winc Family in October 2024!
Are the benefits I had with my Bright Cellars subscription the same with Winc?
Winc members enjoy similar benefits to Bright Cellars such as a satisfaction guarantee policy and self-service functionality like swapping bottles or skipping your upcoming order. Additionally, Winc offers their members extra perks like free shipping on 4+ bottles, 10% off all orders of 12+ bottles as well as access to more wines from around the world!
Will my Bright Cellars subscription automatically transfer to Winc?
Yes, your Bright Cellars subscription, along with all your account information and order history, will automatically transfer to Winc within 30 days of the migration. You won’t need to do anything—your subscription will continue as usual.
How is the transition from Bright Cellars to Winc affecting my subscription?
The transition from Bright Cellars to Winc will have very little impact on your subscription. You’ll still receive your wines on the same schedule, but now with even more perks! You’ll have access to a much larger selection of wines from around the world, free shipping on subscription orders of 4 or more bottles, the ability to easily swap bottles or skip an order, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders!
Will the cost of my subscription change with Winc?
As a Winc member, you'll be billed based on the wines in your order, typically ranging from $16-$20 per bottle, offering you savings compared to Bright Cellars pricing. You'll also enjoy free shipping on all subscription orders of 4+ bottles, plus an additional 10% off orders of 12 or more bottles!
Can I still pause or cancel my subscription as easily as I could with Bright Cellars?
Yes, Winc membership offers convenient self-service features, including the ability to swap bottles, skip your upcoming order, and a no-commitment policy, allowing you to cancel anytime. Feel free to reach out to support@winc.com if you need help with any of these requests!
Didn’t get your question answered?
Click here for more support
Video Walk-Throughs